7 January 2019

NRC Electronics signs franchise distribution agreement with Seoul Semiconductor

NRC Electronics Inc of Boca Raton, FL, USA (an ISO-certified distributor of electronic products and provider of engineering support and logistics services) announced the signing of a synergistic franchise distribution agreement with South Korean LED maker Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd.

“The newly forged alliance between NRC Electronics and Seoul Semiconductor provides the market with a focused partnership, concentrated on bettering the design and supply chain efforts for the lighting community,” says Seoul Semi’s marketing manager Andrew Smith. “Seoul’s extensive LED portfolio complements NRC’s vast lighting-oriented catalog, allowing NRC to better address general, architectural and specialty lighting segments,” he adds.

“With today’s ever evolving market, Seoul’s engineering and technology advantages - coupled with NRC’s lighting ecosystem line card and flexibility, in regards to price and supply chain variables - make this a great fit,” comments Jared Davidson, Seoul Semi’s general manager & senior director of channel and marketing.

“The new agreement allows NRC to provide highly flexible and responsive logistics, goods, marketing and design-oriented services that increase Seoul’s current reach and technological visibility,” says NRC’s CEO Dennis Eisen. “Our goal is to provide, promote and support Seoul’s cutting edge technology to the entire global LED lighting Industry.”

